TS EAMCET 2023 Application last date without late fee today

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Form: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will close the application process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2023 (TS EAMCET 2023) today, April 10. All eligible and interested candidates can register for the TS EAMCET 2023 without paying any late fee through the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 correction window for registered candidates will open between April 12 and April 14, 2023. The JNTU will conduct the entrance exam for Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream on May 10 and May 11, 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 exam for Engineering (E) stream from May 12 to 14, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Fee

Stream Category Fee (Rs) Engineering (E) SC, ST and PH 500 Others 900 Agriculture and Medical (AM) SC, ST and PH 500 Others 900 Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) SC, ST and PH 1,000 Others 1,800

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Date

Events Dates TS EAMCET 2023 applications start date March 3, 2023 (Friday) Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications without late fee April 10, 2023 (Monday) TS EAMCET 2023 application correction date April 12, 2023 (Wednesday) to

April 14, 2023 (Friday) Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 250 April 15, 2023 (Saturday) Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 500 April 20, 2023 (Thursday) Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 2,500 April 25, 2023 (Tuesday) Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 5,000 May 2, 2023 (Tuesday) TS EAMCET 2023 admit card release date April 30, 2023 (Sunday) TS EAMCET 2023 exam date May 10, 11, 12 and 14

The JNTU Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), conducts TS EAMCET entry exam for entry into professional colleges.