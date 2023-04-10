Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Career
  5. TS EAMCET 2023 Application last date without late fee today

TS EAMCET 2023 Application last date without late fee today

Interested candidates can register for the TS EAMCET 2023 without paying any late fee through the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2023 13:20 IST
ts eamcet 2023 application form, ts eamcet 2023 registrations
Image Source : PIXABAY TS EAMCET 2023 registrations without late fee ends today

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Form: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will close the application process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2023 (TS EAMCET 2023) today, April 10. All eligible and interested candidates can register for the TS EAMCET 2023 without paying any late fee through the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 correction window for registered candidates will open between April 12 and April 14, 2023. The JNTU will conduct the entrance exam for Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream on May 10 and May 11, 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 exam for Engineering (E) stream from May 12 to 14, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Fee

Stream

Category

Fee (Rs)

Engineering (E)

SC, ST and PH

500

Others

900

Agriculture and Medical (AM)

SC, ST and PH

500

Others

900

Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM)

SC, ST and PH

1,000

Others

1,800

ALSO READ | Telangana EAMCET 2022 notification out | Check fees, dates, other details here

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 12 exam OUT; Direct link

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Date

Events

Dates

TS EAMCET 2023 applications start date

March 3, 2023 (Friday)

Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications without late fee

April 10, 2023 (Monday)

TS EAMCET 2023 application correction date

April 12, 2023 (Wednesday)

to
April 14, 2023 (Friday)

Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 250

April 15, 2023 (Saturday)

Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 500

April 20, 2023 (Thursday)

Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 2,500

April 25, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 5,000

May 2, 2023 (Tuesday)

TS EAMCET 2023 admit card release date

April 30, 2023 (Sunday)
TS EAMCET 2023 exam date May 10, 11, 12 and 14

The JNTU Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), conducts TS EAMCET entry exam for entry into professional colleges.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Career Section

Top News

Related Career News

Latest News