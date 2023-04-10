JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 12 exam OUT; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main admit card 2023 April 12 released

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2023) session 2 admit card for April 12 exam has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in is hosting the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April session. Eligible candidates can download their JEE Main Admit Card using the application number and password.

This year, NTA issued the JEE Main hall tickets separately for all exam dates. Candidates appearing in the April 12 exam will have to report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam. For morning shift which is scheduled form 9 am to 12 pm, candidates will have to report at 7 am and for the afternoon session, aspirants will have to report at 1 pm.

Engineering aspirants should strictly adhere to the exam day instructions mentioned in the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card PDF. Candidates must carry a hard copy of JEE Main admit card 2023 along with a self-declaration form printed on A4 sheet.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Day 2 exam tomorrow; Dress code, things to carry

ALSO READ | JEE Main Admit Card 2023 (OUT) for April 8 exam, Direct download link here

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Aspirants can download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 by following the simple steps provided below.

Visit the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023' link available on the homepage.

Now, key in your application number and date of birth and click on the submit button.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 12 exam will be displayed on the screen.

Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card