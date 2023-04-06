JEE Main Admit Card 2023 (OUT) for April 8 exam, Direct download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 8 exam released

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 scheduled to be held on April 8. Candidates who are going to appear in the said exam can download their call letters keying their credentials on the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, JEE Main admit card 2023 is being released separately for all exam dates. Now, the exam authority has released the JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card for the exam scheduled for April 8.

The candidates scheduled to appear on April 8, 2023, are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) using their roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their admit cards.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Release of Admit Cards for the Candidates of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) scheduled to appear on 08 April 2023’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new login page

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 8 exam will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 8 exam: guidelines

The candidates have been advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

According to the notification released by the NTA, candidates who are having trouble downloading the JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) Admit card and the undertaking should call 011-40759000 or may write to jeemain@nta.nic.in.

The admit cards for the candidates whose tests are scheduled for later dates will be able to check the details on the official website of NTA. For the most recent information regarding the exam, candidates are recommended to visit the NTA's official websites at nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

