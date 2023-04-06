NEET UG 2023 application form last date today; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023 registration deadline ends today

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registrations for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2023 today, April 6. Candidates who have not yet completed the NEET UG 2023 registration can do so online through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in till 9 PM.

NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. The examination will be held for a duration of three hours and 20 minutes. The NEET application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,700, EWS, OBC-NCL candidates will have to pay Rs 1,600, while SC, ST, PwBD and third gender candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 as a registration fee.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: Steps for online registration

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided here to fill the NEET UG Application Form 2023 online.

Visit the NEET UG 2023 official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the 'Candidate's Activity' section and click on the "NEET(UG) 2023 Registration" link.

New users need to click on the 'New Registration' tab.

Read the instructions appeared on the screen carefully and proceed to fill out the application form.

Generate login credentials and complete the applications as instructed.

Upload the required documents in the specified format and verify details in the application.

Make payment of the exam fee and finally submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and print the NEET UG application form for further reference.

Direct Link: NEET UG Application Form 2023

NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

The NEET UG 2023 is a pen and paper-based test to be held in 13 regional languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.