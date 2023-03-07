Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023: Registration begins; check exam date, application form, admit card and latest updates

NEET UG 2023 : The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited the application form for the candidates who want to appear for the National Eligibilty-cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. Registration for the NEET UG 2023 exam has commenced and interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website.

NEET UG 2023: Exam date

According to the notification released by the NTA, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023. However, the city intimation list and admit card release date have not been announced by the agency. The NEET UG 2023 exam will commence at 2 PM on May 7 and will conclude at 5:20 PM on the same day. The total exam duration is 3 hours and 20 minutes.

NEET UG 2023: Registration

The National Testing Agency recently informed that it will accept the online application form of candidates from March 6, 2023, to April 6, 2023. The last date for a successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is April 6, 2023, up to 11:50 PM.

NEET UG 2023: Official Notification

'The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time) and shall be uniform for all candidates, reads the official notification.'

NEET (UG) 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.