Mamata dubs BJP as ‘job-eater’ after HC scraps recruitment of nearly 26,000 teachers: ‘Will RSS take over?’

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (April 26) dubbed the BJP as “job-eater” and said that the people of the state will not forgive its leaders for “conspiring to snatch” the livelihood of nearly 26,000 teachers. She asked whether RSS would take over the schools if so many teachers are fired all at once. Her remarks came while addressing an election rally in support of TMC's Ghatal candidate Dev.

She attacked the CPI(M) and Congress in the same breath, calling the two parties "eyes and ears" of the BJP in the state.

Mamata attacks BJP over HC verdict

"You have heard about maneater tigers, but have you heard about the job-eater BJP? Did you see the glee on the face of the leaders of the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress after so many people were rendered jobless by the court?" she asked the people at the rally.

"I don't want to comment on the judgement or say anything about the judges. But after taking away the jobs of 26,000 youths, you are asking them to return the salary along with 12 per cent interest. Can you take jobs like that? Give them a chance to rectify. How can 26,000 people be treated in such a way?" she asked.

Mamata’s remarks came days after the Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of appointments of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made through the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in state-run schools, and declared the selection process “null and void”.

Mamata alleges conspiracy

The Chief Minister alleged that the “conspiracy” was evident from the reactions of the leaders of BJP, CPI(M) and Congress after the verdict of the High Court.

"The people of West Bengal will not forgive these parties for their roles. They also filed PILs in the court and stalled any new initiative by the state government to fix the anomalies," she said.

Mamata alleged the Opposition BJP was again "conspiring" to stall the state government's decision to recruit 10 lakh people.

"They don't want to wipe the tears from the faces of the unemployed youth, but want to use them for winning the elections," she claimed.

"If 26,000 teachers go, who will teach in the state-run schools? Will RSS now take over?" she asked.

Mamata on I.N.D.I.A bloc

The Chief Minister called the CPI(M) and Congress "eyes and ears of the BJP" in West Bengal and claimed that it is the TMC which is “fighting the communal BJP”.

"The INDIA bloc does not exist in West Bengal. Voting for the CPI(M) and Congress will strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi. It is the TMC, which is fighting the communal and undemocratic BJP here," she claimed.

