Mamata expresses skepticism on Sandeshkhali arms seizure: ‘Recovered items might be brought by CBI’

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (April 27) claimed that there was “no evidence” of the seizure of arms in Sandeshkhali and alleged that the recovered items “might have been brought by officials of the central agency”. She also claimed that CBI teams conducted raids without taking the state police in loop.

“Even if a firecracker goes off in Bengal, the NIA, CBI, NSG are coming to investigate. It seems that a war is going on. The state police were not informed. It is not known what was found. There was no evidence. The seized items might have been brought by them (CBI) in a car," Banerjee said while addressing an election rally for TMC's Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

Her remarks came after the CBI on Friday seized arms and ammunition, including a police service revolver and foreign-made firearms, during searches at two premises of an associate of now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, according to officials.

The searches were conducted in connection with the January attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team by a mob that was allegedly instigated by Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in the case.

Teams of the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI), the bomb detection squad, the National Security Guard (NSG), the central paramilitary forces and the West Bengal Police were part of the searches at the village -- a riverine delta -- on the fringes of the Sunderbans in North 24 Parganas district.

