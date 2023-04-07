JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Day 2 exam tomorrow; Dress code, things to carry

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main April 2023 day 2 exam tomorrow

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) second session day 2 exam tomorrow, April 8, 2023. The JEE Main admit card 2023 for April 8 exam has already been issued by the NTA on its website-- nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. Candidates can download their JEE Main session 2 admit card using the application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main second session exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will be organised in the afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates will have to report two hours before the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the exam day instructions mentioned in the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card PDF.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Dress code

Candidates are not allowed to wear any kind of stole or dupatta or scarf. Jewelry or ornaments or any kind of metallic items or any cloth or items containing metal are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Candidates should avoid wearing a cap or muffler or any cloth that covers the head. Shoes and sandals with thick soles are not allowed inside the exam hall.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Things to carry on exam day

Candidates are allowed to carry the following items inside the exam hall on the JEE Main 2023 session 2 dates.

A hard copy of JEE Main admit card 2023 along with a self-declaration form (undertaking)

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the JEE Main Application Form)

A valid photo ID proof

A simple transparent ballpoint pen.

Personal transparent water bottle.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), if required

Sugar tablets or fruits in case the candidate is diabetic.

