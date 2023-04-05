JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Day 1 exam begins tomorrow; Important instructions for students

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023 session 2 begins tomorrow

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) April session exam from tomorrow, April 6, 2023. The JEE Main second session will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023, across 330 cities throughout the country including 15 cities outside India. The examination will be held in two shifts-- the first shift will be organised in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will be held in the afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The NTA has already issued the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April session exam. Candidates are allowed to carry a hard copy of JEE Main admit card 2023 along with a self-declaration form (undertaking), one passport-size photograph which should be the same as uploaded on the JEE Main Application Form, a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre and a simple transparent ballpoint pen.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Exam Day Instructions

NTA has suggested candidates to read the instructions mentioned on the JEE Main Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. Candidates are advised to report at the examination centre at least two hours before the commencement of the exam. A seat indicating JEE Main roll number will be allotted to each candidate. Aspirants should find and sit in their allocated seats only. Candidates should avoid carrying any item or article which is prohibited or can be used for unfair practices. Items including stationery, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments, or any other material are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Aspirants are allowed to leave the examination hall only after the completion of the exam. Candidates are required to submit the rough sheets to the Invigilator before leaving the exam hall.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Out: Exam day instructions; Key points

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: NTA warns against fake video for admit card, exam city slip release date