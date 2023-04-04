JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Out: Exam day instructions; Key points

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023 admit card, exam day guidelines

JEE Main April 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2023) April session on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. About 9.4 lakh candidates will write the JEE Main April 2023 exam.

"City of the examination and date of the examination have already been intimated to all the candidates. Now, JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) is being released for the candidates scheduled for examination on April 6, 2023," NTA said. Candidates are advised to carry only permissible items. Items like electronic gadgets, mobile phones and other devices are strictly prohibited.

NTA will conduct the engineering entrance exam in approximately 330 cities throughout the country including 15 cities outside India. Aspirants whose JEE Main 2023 exam is scheduled on April 6 can download their admit card using the application number and date of birth. "The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same," NTA added.

JEE Main 2023 April Session: Things allowed to carry

The NTA has allowed candidates to carry only the following with them into the examination centre: