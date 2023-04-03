JEE Main 2023 Admit Card OUT; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Released

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April session exam today, April 3. The candidates who have applied for the JEE second session can download the JEE Main hall ticket from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with their application number and password to download the JEE Main April Admit Card 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam will be held online as computer based test (CBT) on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The engineering entrance examination will be held across different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 24 cities outside India.

NTA JEE Main 2023: Details Mention on Admit Card

The JEE Main session 2 admit card will include details such as candidate's name, application number, photograph, signature, date of birth, exam date, shift timings and exam centre details. Aspirants must verify the details mentioned in the JEE Main Admit Card 2023. In case there is any discrepancy in the JEE Main Hall Ticket, the candidate should inform the examination authority immediately.

JEE Main 2023 Helpline Number

The NTA has also issued a helpline number for candidates. In case a candidate is facing difficulty in downloading the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 session 2, he/she can contact at 011-40759000 or may write to jeemain@nta.ac.in.