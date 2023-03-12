Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023: Registration for April session to conclude today | Check latest updates

JEE Main 2023: The registration process for the JEE Main 2023 April Session will end today on the official website. As per the official notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the deadline for registration is March 12, 2023, up to 9 PM. The deadline to pay the fees is 11:50 PM. Candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2023 Second Session exam on the official website of NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023: April Session Exam Date

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 will be conducted from April 6 to April 12, with April 13 and 15 kept as reserved days.

"The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time," a senior NTA official earlier said. Candidates are not allowed to fill out more than one application form, else it will be treated as unfair means.

Filing more than one application form will be treated as UFM

"Candidates who had already appeared in January (first session) will log in with the same credentials and pay the examination fee for the April exams. Filing more than one application form will be treated as UFM (unfair means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate," the official added.

After both sessions of JEE (Main) 2023 examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

JEE Advanced Exam 2023

Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.6 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

