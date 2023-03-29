JEE Main 2023: NTA warns against fake video for admit card, exam city slip release date

Follow us on Image Source : PIAXABAY NAT warns against fake video circulating on social media

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has warned candidates against the fake video circulating on social media platforms regarding the release date of JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card and city intimation slip. The NTA has issued a notification rejecting the claim as fake and misleading.

The testing agency in its official notification stated, 'It has been brought to our notice that videos are being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess “insider” information on date of release of city intimation slip and admit card of JEE Main 2023 session 2."

"NTA rejects these claims as fake and misleading. Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos," it added.

The testing agency has informed engineering aspirants about the only source of authentic information for JEE Main 2023 examination are the official NTA websites designated for JEE (Main) -- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The NTA has also announced the helpline number for candidates seeking more clarification regarding the JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card and exam city slip. In case of any assistance, aspirants can contact at 011-40759000 or may write at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main April 2023 session exam will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12. The NTA will soon release the JEE Main session 2 admit card and exam city slip on its official website. Candidates will be able to download it using their application number and date of birth.