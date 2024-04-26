Indian-origin man hailing from UP, wanted in assault case, shot dead by US police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

New York: An Indian-origin man was shot dead by US police in the city of San Antonio after he struck two officers with his vehicle as they were trying to apprehend him in an aggravated assault case. The man was identified as Sachin Sahoo, 42, and was killed by police officer Tyler Turner shot at him on April 21.

Sahoo originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh, however, sources said he could have been a naturalised US citizen. According to a preliminary probe, officers were dispatched to a home in Cheviot Heights in San Antonio for a report about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the San Antonio Police Department said in a statement to news agency PTI.

Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old female, identified as Candace Byrnes, who had been intentionally struck by a vehicle while walking on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. San Antonio Police Detectives issued a felony arrest warrant for Sahoo, who fled the location of the incident. Several hours later, neighbours called the police to inform them that Sahoo had returned to the original location.

When police officers arrived and attempted to contact Sahoo, he struck two officers with his vehicle. One officer fired his weapon, striking Sahoo, who was “pronounced deceased on scene.” One officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and the other officer was treated for his injuries on scene.

Police Chief Bill McManus said that Sahoo had run over the woman, who was his roommate, with his vehicle. The woman was undergoing several surgeries and was in critical condition. “They did find him and he jumped in his car. He pulled out of his driveway” where the police officers blocked him with their vehicles but he was able to squeeze through them. Sahoo hit the officers with his vehicle. “The other officer that was with him fired to stop him and struck him,” said McManus.

A local US report quoted Sahoo's ex-wife Leah Goldstein as saying that Sahoo was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “He suffered the past ten years with bipolar disorder," Goldstein said. "He also had symptoms of schizophrenia.” She further said that Sahoo would often hear voices and hallucinate, and described him as a "great dad".

“ I was a stay-at-home mom for many years," she said. "He provided for us.” Sahoo was hit once in the chest and died at the scene, despite efforts from first responders to revive him.

(with inputs from PTI)

