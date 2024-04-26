Lok Sabha elections 2024: Scuffle breaks out between TMC workers, BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha candidate from Balurghat Sukanta Majumdar

Amid the second phase of the polling in the country, a scuffle broke out between TMC workers and West Bengal BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar. An incident has come to light in West Bengal's Balurghat, where TMC workers and Lok Sabha candidate from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, engaged in an altercation. Majumdar alleged that a large number of TMC workers are present at a polling booth.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), TMC too held a scathing attack on the state BJP chief. In a statement, TMC said, "As the hooliganism of BJP-controlled central forces was exposed this morning, their Goonda-in-Chief has started the cover-up. Facing "Go Back" slogans in Balurghat's Patiram, Dr. Sukanta deliberately disrupted the polling process through an orchestrated ruckus against the voters, our party workers, and police officials. Already feeling the heat of defeat, BJP State President."

Meanwhile, polling, which began on three seats in West Bengal—Darjeeling, Balurghat, and Raiganj—nearly witnessed 15.7 percent of voter turnout till 9 a.m. today. Polling, which began in three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, would continue until 6 p.m.

While, Raiganj registered the highest voter turnout of 16.46 percent, Darjeeling recorded 15.74 percent and Balurghat 14.74 percent, till 9 a.m., an Election Commission official said.

“The polling has been peaceful thus far. Out of the 241 complaints, 43 have been resolved,” he added.

Significantly, a total of 47 candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, are in the fray for the three seats in the second phase of the polls.