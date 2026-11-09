Trinamool MLA Pareshram Das arrested in rape case while on his way to Mumbai.

Trinamool Congress (Mamta faction) MLA Pareshram Das, who represents Canning Paschim in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of Baruipur district police on Monday evening, November 9, in connection with a rape case. The arrest is a setback for Mamata Banerjee's party, with the legislator being taken into custody after reportedly remaining absconding for around 17 days. He was arrested at Kolkata airport while allegedly preparing to board a flight to Mumbai.

The arrest came after a woman accused Das of rape, intimidation and extortion. The legislator had earlier appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning in a separate case linked to violence during the 2023 panchayat elections. The arrest came despite Das appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning in the case. According to police sources, he had not been responding satisfactorily to the investigators' questions and had been summoned twice during the course of the investigation.

What are the charges against Pareshram Das?

According to police sources, several cases were registered against Das at Canning police station. These include allegations of rape, assault, cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. A case was registered against the MLA on September 5 under Sections 376, 323, 420, 120B and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These provisions relate to rape, voluntarily causing hurt, cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, respectively.

The allegations are under investigation and have not been established in court.

CID summoned TMC MLA twice for questioning

Following the registration of the case, the CID summoned Das twice for questioning. He appeared before investigators on one occasion and was questioned about the allegations. However, police sources said the MLA was not responding properly to the CID's summons and questions. By the last week of October, investigators were unable to trace him.

Police teams subsequently searched his residence in Canning. During the operation, four Trinamool Congress leaders were arrested, but Das could not be found. Investigators continued efforts to locate him before finally arresting him at Kolkata airport on Monday.

Pareshram Das arrested while travelling to Mumbai

According to police sources, the SOG team of Baruipur district police apprehended Das at Kolkata airport on Monday evening as he was preparing to travel to Mumbai. He had reportedly been absconding for approximately 17 days. His arrest marks a significant development in the case, which had been under investigation by the CID.

The police are expected to take the legislator into custody for further questioning as part of the investigation. The allegations against him will now be examined through the legal process.

Who is Pareshram Das?

Pareshram Das is a Trinamool Congress legislator representing the Canning Paschim Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district. He is 48 years old and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with honours. According to his 2026 election affidavit, he has declared business and politics as his professions.

His electoral affidavit, available through the Association for Democratic Reforms' MyNeta database, lists nine criminal cases against him. These include allegations involving criminal intimidation, theft, rioting, attempt to murder, assault and extortion. The affidavit does not list any convictions.

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