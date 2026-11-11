Security scare triggered across Italy after 300 schools receive bomb threats days after flight chaos in Europe

Similar threats were reported at schools in Britain and Ireland, prompting evacuations in some areas. Italian media reported that as many as 312 schools had received threats, prompting Meloni to call a government meeting on Wednesday.

The development comes days after a similar security scare was witnessed after several flights in European cities received bomb threats, prompting large-scale diversions and emergency landings.

No threat found so far, checks underway

In a Facebook post, Meloni said initial investigations had found no evidence of an immediate threat. "At present, based on the checks carried out, no element has emerged that would suggest there is a concrete danger," she said.

She added that the reports appeared to be part of a strategy intended to create panic and public concern, with authorities investigating their origins.

Antonello Giannelli, president of the ANP association of Italian school heads, described the threats as "clearly fake". However, he warned that the misuse of modern communication tools could cause widespread disruption and damage.

"We hope that full light will quickly be shed on the origin of these threats and that those responsible will be identified," Giannelli said.

The latest incidents come amid a series of hoax bomb alerts in recent weeks, including threats targeting flights across Europe and cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems in several European countries, including Italy.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also said on Saturday that he was being targeted by cybercriminals who were publishing his personal information online over Italy's support for Ukraine.

The incidents have renewed concerns over hybrid warfare, which involves the use of cyberattacks, disinformation and other tactics to create instability and disrupt public life.

Bomb threats to European flights

On November 5, multiple commercial flights across Europe were diverted or grounded following bomb threats, triggering security alerts in multiple countries. Flights operated by Wizz Air, Aer Lingus and LOT Polish Airlines were among those affected. Authorities confirmed that all passengers were safe and no explosives or hazardous items were found during initial checks.