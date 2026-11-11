Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran are married; musician shares first photo from Greece wedding as husband-wife

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran are now married. The duo tied the knot in the presence of their families and closest friends in Greece. The wedding brings together two prominent families from the worlds of entertainment, business and politics. The couple's official wedding photograph has finally been released.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's wedding photo

Anirudh and Kavya are now husband and wife. The music composer shared a photograph from their wedding in Greece on social media. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11."

Anirudh, 36, and Kavya, 34, have been at the centre of wedding speculation for several months. The Maran family is also expected to host a reception in Chennai on November 21, giving friends and well-wishers another opportunity to celebrate the couple.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin attend

Several prominent personalities from the film industry and political circles attended the wedding in Greece. Superstar Rajinikanth and his family, relatives of Anirudh Ravichander, travelled to Greece ahead of the celebrations.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin also left Chennai for Dubai early on November 9. They were expected to travel to Greece from there. According to reports, their flight departed Chennai International Airport at 3.50 am.

The family is also preparing for a wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed the reception date through a post on X after Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence to invite him.

The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran." It further said, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who heads the Sun Group. The media conglomerate has interests in television, broadcasting and entertainment, and owns the Sun TV network.

Kavya is also closely associated with the group's IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is regularly spotted supporting the team at matches and is a familiar face at player auctions.

She belongs to one of Tamil Nadu's prominent business and political families. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, is the son of late Union Minister Murasoli Maran. He was also the nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Anirudh, meanwhile, is one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry. He has worked on several major film projects and continues to be associated with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

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