Rape-murder accused killed in encounter in Bengal; CM Adhikari says cops entitled to retaliate in self-defence

A man accused of raping and murdering his 12-year-old niece in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district was killed in an exchange of fire with police early on Monday (November 9). The accused, identified as Dilip Roy, allegedly opened fire at a police team during a raid near the Bengal-Bihar border, prompting personnel to retaliate in self-defence.

The incident marked the fourth reported police encounter in West Bengal since the BJP came to power in May. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the police action, saying personnel had been given the freedom to respond when attacked and that the government maintained zero tolerance towards serious crimes.

Accused allegedly opened fire during police raid

According to police, Roy had been on the run for four days after the body of his 12-year-old niece was recovered from a forest near the Kulik river. Acting on information about his whereabouts, a police team conducted a raid in the Gouri gram panchayat area of Raiganj early on Monday. "We had been searching for the accused for the past four days. Acting on a tip-off received around 2 am on Monday, our team traced him in Parapukur near the Bengal-Bihar border. He opened fire at the police team, who retaliated in self-defence," a senior police officer said.

Officials claimed that a bullet fired by Roy struck the tyre of a police vehicle during the encounter. He sustained injuries in the retaliatory firing and was taken to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said Roy's ancestral home was in Jharkhand and that he was allegedly attempting to escape West Bengal through the Bihar border.

Girl went missing on November 3

According to her family, the 12-year-old girl went missing on November 3 after leaving home on a bicycle in the afternoon. Her naked and partially decomposed body was recovered two days later from a forest near the Kulik river. Her family alleged that she had been raped and murdered. A police officer told PTI that Roy had allegedly taken his niece to the forest on the pretext of showing her the Kulik river before sexually assaulting and killing her.

Fourth reported police encounter since May

The incident was the fourth reported police encounter in West Bengal since the BJP formed the government in May. In July, Prabhas Mondal, accused of raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas district's Baruipur, was killed in police firing. Police claimed he had snatched a firearm from personnel during a crime-scene reconstruction exercise and opened fire, forcing them to retaliate.

On October 27, Prahlad Das, arrested in connection with the recovery of a Class 11 student's body in North 24 Parganas district's Gaighata, was killed in police firing after allegedly attempting to escape during crime-scene reconstruction. The same day, Samaul Haque, arrested for the murder of a BJP worker in Murshidabad district's Samserganj, was also killed in a police encounter.

CM Suvendu Adhikari defends police action

Speaking to reporters in Digha in Purba Medinipur district, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the police response. "Do police shoot every accused? When someone attacks police, they retaliate in self-defence," he said. Adhikari said the government had given police a free hand in certain cases, including rape and murder, drug trafficking and illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

"They have also been told that they need not wait for permission from their superiors to act in such cases. There is absolutely zero tolerance towards these offences," he added. State minister Dilip Ghosh also commented on the encounter, saying those who violated the law would have to face the police. "The police may be compelled to take such action in certain circumstances. Let such situations not arise. Everyone should abide by the law," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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