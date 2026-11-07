'Run bulldozer over me...': Mamata lashes out at BJP over attack on Abhishek Banerjee's home

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over attack on her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's residence and obstruction of Kali Puja celebrations at her Kalighat home in Kolkata. Speaking to the media after meeting her nephew Abhishek, Mamata said, "How many bulldozers do you have? Come, I am standing right in front of you. Run the bulldozer over my body, over my chest. I want to see how brave you are."

Mamata lashes out at BJP over obstructions on 'Kali Puja' celebrations

The former Bengal CM alleged that traditional Kali Puja celebrations in the area were being obstructed; permissions for some long-standing pujas had been revoked, while permission was granted for a newly introduced puja on the main road. She also alleged that local clubs have been prevented from carrying out their activities and accused the BJP of resorting to hooliganism to create unrest in the area. Mamata also questioned why a new puja was being held on the main road, when traditionally such pujas have been held within a complex. She claimed that this change had blocked access to her Kali Puja celebrations at home.

Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence targeted last night; Here's what happened

Meanwhile, Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that his Kolkata residence was targeted last night during his birthday celebrations. Blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour said this was the "seventh attempt on his life in the last six months". Sharing several videos on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning, Abhishek alleged that BJP workers and supporters attacked his Kalighat residence around 2 am. He claimed that the police and administration had failed to act. He also blamed the judiciary for "remaining mute spectators".

"If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB," the Trinamool MP said. "This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye." Trinamool workers have alleged that BJP supporters raised 'chor-chor' slogans around 2.30 am, triggering a clash before vandalising cutouts and banners of Abhishek. The clashes left several Trinamool supporters injured.

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