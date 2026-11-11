'No political ties': Anna Hazare responds to Sonia Gandhi's claim that BJP-RSS secretly backed IAC movement

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has responded to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's claim that the 2011 India Against Corruption movement, which he led, had received secret backing from the BJP and RSS. Without directly naming Gandhi, Hazare rejected the suggestion that his movement was driven by political interests, saying he had never aligned himself with any party.

Hazare said his focus had always been on the welfare of society and the country, rather than supporting or opposing any political organisation. He also questioned why attention was being given to criticism of his movement instead of the problems facing the country, urging leaders to look beyond narrow political interests.

Anna Hazare says his movement was not linked to any party

Responding to the claims made in Gandhi's book, Hazare said people from the RSS and BJP had also left their homes to participate in his movement. He maintained that he did not think about political parties while raising issues concerning the country.

"Many people from the RSS and BJP had also left their homes because of my movement. I do not think about any party or political organisation. My focus is only on society and the country," he said.

Hazare also criticised what he described as a narrow approach to public issues. He urged people to think about the direction in which the country was heading and the condition of India.

"Whether it is the Congress or the BJP, I have no connection with any political party. I speak only about the interests of society and the country," he said.

He further pointed to the problem of drought and said those with financial resources should focus on helping society. Rather than criticising him, he said, attention should be directed towards the challenges faced by the country and its people.

Hazare cites his upcoming book, shares an example

Hazare also referred to his upcoming book, 'Anna Hazare Gram Yogi', and encouraged people to read it, saying they could learn from it. He added that he was not concerned about what others wrote about him.

Explaining his position, he used the example of a fruit-bearing tree that attracts stones from people.

"As the saying goes, people throw stones at a tree that bears fruit. Why would anyone throw stones at a tree that has no fruit?" he said.

Through his remarks, Hazare reiterated that his aim was neither to support nor oppose any political party, but to speak up for the welfare of society and the country.

What did Sonia Gandhi claim in her book?

The remarks come after Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, made claims about the India Against Corruption movement in her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

According to an excerpt from the book, the large anti-corruption protests in the national capital caught the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government by surprise and put the administration on the defensive.

The book describes Hazare, also known as Baburao 'Anna' Hazare, as the prominent face of the movement that emerged in 2012. It claims that some prominent people who were part of the campaign later said that the agitation had been secretly organised and supported by the BJP and RSS, with the alleged aim of removing the UPA government from power.

The book states, "In 2012, a well-known social activist from Maharashtra, Baburao 'Anna' Hazare, emerged as the leading face of a movement called 'India Against Corruption'. Some prominent people who were later part of it said that it had been secretly organised and supported by the BJP and RSS."

Hazare has rejected the suggestion that his campaign was connected to any political party, reiterating that his work was guided by what he believed was in the interest of the country and society.

Report: Umer Sayyed

ALSO READ:

Sonia Gandhi's memoir makes factual errors on Anna Hazare movement, RSS history and Ahmed Patel's death