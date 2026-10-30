West Bengal govt plans jobs for families of political violence victims over 25 years

The West Bengal government is planning to provide government jobs to one member of families who lost relatives to political violence over the past 25 years, according to sources in the state administration. The proposed move is aimed at extending support to families affected by political retaliation in the state.

Sources said the state government will identify families of people who died in incidents of political violence during the period. If required, the administration may also issue advertisements to invite information from affected families and help identify eligible beneficiaries.

An official notification detailing the proposed measure is expected to be issued soon, sources said. However, the government has not yet publicly announced the eligibility criteria or the process through which families will be selected.

What has the West Bengal government proposed?

According to administrative sources, the government plans to offer a job to one member of each family that lost someone to political violence during the last 25 years. The proposal covers families of people who died as a result of political retaliation during this period. The administration is expected to collect details of such families before moving ahead with the process.

The government may publish advertisements if necessary to locate and identify the families. A formal notification is also expected soon, which is likely to provide further details about the scheme and its implementation.

Chief Secretary holds meeting with district magistrates

The development follows a virtual meeting held on Thursday evening between Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal and district magistrates, according to sources. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary reportedly instructed district magistrates to gather information about families of people who died in politically motivated violence.

The exercise is expected to help the state administration identify affected families across districts. Further details about the identification process and the documents required from applicants are yet to be announced.

What did TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh say?

Reacting to the reported decision, Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh said the move was not new, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously extended support to families of people killed in political violence. "This is not something new. Mamata Banerjee has stood by the families of people who died due to political violence even earlier," Ghosh said, according to the statement provided.

The state government's proposed measure is expected to bring renewed attention to families affected by political violence over the past 25 years. The formal notification will be important in establishing the scope of the proposal, eligibility conditions and the process for providing employment.

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