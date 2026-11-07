'7th attempt on my life': Abhishek Banerjee blames BJP for attack on Kolkata home; Dilip Ghosh rejects charges

New Delhi:

Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee has alleged another attack on him, saying his Kolkata residence was targeted last night during his birthday celebrations. Blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour said this was the "seventh attempt on his life in the last six months".

Sharing several videos on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning, Abhishek alleged that BJP workers and supporters attacked his Kalighat residence around 2 am. He claimed that the police and administration had failed to act. He also blamed the judiciary for "remaining mute spectators".

"If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB," the Trinamool MP said. "This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye."

(Image Source : X/ @ABHISHEKAITC)Abhishek Banerjee has alleged attack on his Kolkata residence.

'BJP workers raised chor-chor slogans'

Trinamool workers have alleged that BJP supporters raised 'chor-chor' slogans around 2.30 am, triggering a clash before vandalising cutouts and banners of Abhishek. The clashes left several Trinamool supporters injured.

Following the clashes, Abhishek came downstairs and remained outside from 2.45 am to 6 am. He went back inside after the police requested him to do so, following the release of a detained Trinamool worker. The police have said the situation is now under control.

Dilip Ghosh rejects Abhishek's charge

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh, however, rejected the allegations and mocked Abhishek, questioning who had the time "to kill" the Trinamool leader. He termed the allegations an attempt to "mislead people".

"This is the first time we've seen a politician's birthday being celebrated on the footpath. If someone creates a disturbance, there is bound to be a backlash. Besides, who has the time to kill Abhishek Banerjee? There is nothing left for them to say or do, so they are attempting to mislead people by bringing up this issue," he said.

Abhishek accused police of spying

Abhishek was also assaulted in May during a visit to Sonarpur. He was attacked with eggs and stones, an incident that the Trinamool described as a 'pre-planned attack' aimed at killing him. Since then, Abhishek has repeatedly targeted the BJP-led state government, accusing the saffron party of plotting the attacks.

On Friday, Abhishek also accused the West Bengal Police of spying on him and snooping around his office and residence. He claimed that a few unidentified individuals had been conducting reconnaissance of his office and residence over the past few days. When confronted, they allegedly claimed to be police personnel.

He asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Union Home Ministry to take cognisance of the matter and demanded an immediate and thorough inquiry to establish the identities of the individuals.

"After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police. Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds," Abhishek said.

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