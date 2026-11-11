Three jawans injured in terror attack in CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

New Delhi:

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were in a terror attack at a camp in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The CRPF had initially said the injured were two but revised it to three personnel injured.

The incident took place around 2.15 pm at the CRPF camp located near Mir Bazar at a security check post.

Terrorists opened fire at a checkpoint

The three jawans were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at security personnel deployed at a naka (checkpoint) in Nowpora, Akhran, near Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district before fleeing the spot.

Terrorists opened fire with automatic rifles, injuring three CRPF personnel. They have been identified as Head Constable Someveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru.

Santosh Chandru suffered gunshot wounds in his spine and abdomen and is in a critical condition.

The injured personnel were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, for treatment, the CRPF said. However, arrangements are being made to shift the injured personnel to a military hospital for further treatment.

The area has been cordoned off, and a massive hunt is on for the terrorists in the area, the CRPF said in a statement.

Four CRPF officers injured in IED blast

Last month, four CRPF personnel were injured in an IED blast while carrying out the disposal of residual explosives at the Alarmedgu camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The personnel belonged to the Ammunition Technician Team (ATT) of the CRPF's 50th Battalion. The team was tasked with inspecting several CRPF camps in the Konta Range, including Pidmel, Dabbakonta, Kolaiguda and Alarmedgu, and safely disposing of unserviceable or leftover explosives stored at these locations.

During the disposal operation, a fragment of an explosive device or a bomb accidentally detonated, leaving four personnel injured. The injured were identified as ASI MK Tiwari, ASI Anish Khan, Inspector Amarnath Mishra and Head Constable Kuldeep Raj.

Following the incident, all four personnel were given first aid and rushed to the Government Hospital in Konta for further medical treatment.

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