Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023: Application process for April Session to conclude on March 12

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2023 April Session registration dates. As per NTA, the application process for the second edition will conclude on March 12. The JEE Main 2023 Second Session exam will be conducted from April 6 to 12, 2023. As per the official notification, April 13 and 15, 2023 have been kept as reserved days.

Direct link for Registration, Click here .

JEE Main 2023: April Session Registration

Registration for the JEE Main 2023 second session started on Wednesday. The application process will conclude on March 12. "The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time," a senior NTA official said. Candidates are not allowed to fill more than one application form, else it will be treated as unfair means.

"Candidates who had already appeared in January (first session) will log in with the same credentials and pay the examination fee for the April exams. Filing more than one application form will be treated as UFM (unfair means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate," the official added.

JEE Main 2023: January Session

The NTA had earlier this month announced the result for first edition of JEE-Main in which 20 candidates had scored perfect 100. A record 95.80 per cent attendance was recorded in the January edition of the crucial exam with over 8.23 lakh candidates appearing for it. The examination was held in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

JEE Main 2023: April Session Exam

The examination was also conducted outside India in 17 cities of Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos and Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Port Louis, Bangkok, Washington D.

C. After both sessions of JEE (Main) 2023 examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.6 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: April Session Registration to begin soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in | UPDATES

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Second Session Registration dates | Check DETAILS