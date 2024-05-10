IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer during the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match in Mumbai

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will target an early playoff qualification when they take on Mumbai Indians in the 60th match of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Kolkata will secure a playoff spot with a win against already-eliminated Mumbai Indians.

Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata recorded a huge 98-run win while defending 235 against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game and jumped to the top position in the points table with eight wins in eleven matches. Kolkata also defeated Mumbai in the first-leg fixture at Wankhede Stadium this season and are clear favourites for two points in the upcoming clash.

Mumbai Indians registered an impressive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game but were later knocked out from the playoff qualification race due to other teams' results. Mumbai remain eighth in the points table with four wins in 12 matches and have won just once in their last five encounters against Kolkata.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 60th T20 match

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (C), Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc

KKR vs MI Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Sunil Narine: The veteran Caribbean all-rounder is enjoying a red-hot form with both bat and ball in the IPL 2024. He smashed 81 runs off just 39 balls and took one big wicket against Lucknow in the last match. Narine is leading the scoring chart for KKR with 461 runs and has also picked 14 wickets this season so far.

Jasprit Bumrah: The star Indian pacer has been in sensational form with a ball this season. Bumrah is leading the bowling chart for Mumbai Indians with 18 wickets in 12 innings at an impressive economy rate of 6.20. The right-arm pacer took three wickets for 18 against Kolkata in the first-leg fixture this season and is expected to produce another impactful spell in the upcoming match.

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Match 60 probable playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.