JEE Main 2023: April Session Registration to begin soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in | UPDATES

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin registration for the JEE Main 2023 April Session soon on the official website. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the JEE Main 2023 second session exams once the link for the registration or application gets activated. As per the official website the JEE Main 2023 April Session Exam will commence on April 6, 2023. Some news reports suggest that the JEE Main 2023 Exam registration will begin today. However, no official confirmation is there.

JEE Main 2023: April Session Registration

The National Testing Agency was supposed to start the application process for the JEE Main 2023 Second Session exam on February 7, 2023. As per the official notification released by the NTA, the registration start and end date for the JEE Main 2023 mentioned is February 7, 2023 and March 7, 2023, up to 9 PM. However, the registration for the JEE Main 2023 April Session did not begin on the mentioned date. It is expected that the application link will be made active soon for the candidates to apply for the second session of JEE Main 2023.

JEE Main 2023: Exam Dates

As per the official website of NTA for JEE Main, the JEE Main 2023 April Session Exam will begin on April 6, 2023. The exams will be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The total time duration for the exam will be 3 hours and will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates interested in the JEE Main 2023 April Session are advised to visit the official website regularly to stay updated with the recent development.

