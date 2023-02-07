Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2023: NTA withholds results of these candidates | Check here BIG update

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the result of the candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam. The exam results of the candidates are available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the NTA score of about 50 candidates has been withheld.

JEE Main 2023: NTA withheld the score of these candidates

National Testing Agency (NTA) recently shared that the JEE result has been declared for Paper 1 after the successful conclusion of JEE Main 2023 January Session. It further claimed that the NTA score of 50 candidates has been withheld as they are under scrutiny. It further said that their score will be released once a constituted committee will finalise its report.

The official notice of NTA reads, 'Examination in all shifts was conducted successfully. The NTA Score of about 50 candidates has been withheld as they are under scrutiny. The cases of these candidates are being placed before a Committee separately. Their NTA Scores will be declared once the Committee finalizes its report.'

JEE Main 2023: How NTA score has been calculated?

The official notice of NTA further states, 'NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.'

Formula used to calculate the NTA score of a candidate-

100 * Number of candidates who appeared in the 'Session' with raw score Equal to or less than the candidate divided by the Total number of the candidates who appeared in the session.

Candidates must note that the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

JEE Main 2023: Which score will be considered?

'After both Sessions of JEE (Main) - 2023 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made' the official notice reads.

