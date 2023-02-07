Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023: 20 candidates score perfect 100, check category-wise toppers list

JEE Main 2023: Twenty candidates have scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday. All the candidates with 100 NTA scores are males. "The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

JEE Main 2023: Exam

The result for Paper 1 has been announced by the NTA. The JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam for Paper 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The exams were held in about 574 Centres in 287 Cities (including 17 cities outside India) as per NTA.

Toppers List and Category-wise toppers and their NTA Score

Image Source : NTAJEE Main 2023: Toppers List

Gender-wise Toppers List

Image Source : NTAJEE Main 2023: January Session, Gender-wise Toppers List

JEE Main 2023: Papers 1 and 2

Around 860064 JEE aspirants registered for Paper 1 for the first session. On the other hand, a total of 46465 candidates registered for Paper 2. The official notice of NTA reads, 'BE/B.Tech (Paper) in "Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. B. Arch (Paper 2A): Mathematics- (Part 1) and Aparade Test-(Part II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Drawing Test (Part III) in "Pen & Paper" (offline) mode.

The Examination was held in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urda). The Examination was also conducted in 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Port Louis, Bangkok, Washington DC.