Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2023: Reuslt out for January Session Exams; Know how to check, scorecard and more

JEE Main 2023: The exam result for JEE Main 2023 January Session B.E/B.Tech has been declared. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the candidates. The JEE Main 2023 first session exams were conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The result for B.Arch/B.Planning has not been released yet. It is expected that the result for JEE Main 2023 January Session B.Arch/B.Planning will be released soon.

JEE Main 2023: How to check JEE Main 2023 January Session B.E/B.Tech Result

Go to the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Scroll down on the homepage. Under the 'Candidate Activity' section, click on link 1 or link 2. You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed. Candidates are advised to take a printout of their results for the future.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Result Declared! Check direct link, scorecard and more

JEE Main 2023: April Session Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier announced that registration for the April Session will begin on February 7, 2023. However, no link for the registration or application form has been activated yet on the official website of NTA. Thus, candidates are waiting for the JEE Main 2023 April Session registration to begin soon. It is expected that NTA will soon make an announcement for the April Session Registration process.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: April Session Registration to begin tomorrow | Check here