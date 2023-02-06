Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2023: April Session Registration to begin tomorrow | Check here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration for the JEE Main 2023 second session tomorrow. As per the timetable released by the NTA, the registration for the JEE Main 2023 April session is scheduled to start tomorrow. interested candidates will be able to access the application form for the JEE main 2023 second session tomorrow on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023: April Session Registration

As per the official notice of NTA, the registration for the JEE Main 2023 April Session will begin tomorrow (February 7, 2023). The last date to submit the application form is March 7, 2023, up to 9 PM. The registration fee will be accepted till March 7, 2023, up to 11:50 PM.

JEE Main 2023: Exam City Slip and Admit Card

The exam city slip for the JEE Main 2023 April Session will be released in the third week of March 2023 as per the official notification. The admit cards of the registered candidates will be made available in the last week of march 2023.

JEE Main 2023: April Session Exam Dates

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam dates for the major entrance exams including JEE Main 2023 April Session. As per the announcement of the NTA, the JEE Main 2023 second session exams will be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 April Session exam will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

