Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: NTA issues important notice | Check here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official notification for the candidates. As per the official notice, the correction window to edit the State Code of Eligibility and Category filled in the Online Application Form of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 has been activated. The candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam can now rectify the state code of eligibility and category.

JEE Main 2023: Official Notice

The National Testing Agency's latest notice states that an opportunity has been provided to those candidates who want to rectify their state of code of eligibility and category in the application form. The official notice reads, 'The State code of eligibility means the code of the State from where the candidate is appearing in/ has passed Class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination by virtue of which the candidate becomes eligible to appear in JEE (Main) – 2023 and eligible to get admission in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. It is important to note that the State code of Eligibility does NOT depends upon the native place/permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate. If a candidate has got wrong State code of Eligibility in his/her Admit Card as per the above criteria, then he/she can change the State Code of Eligibility in the Online Application Form.

JEE Main 2023: Correction Window for State Code of Eligibility and Category

The JEE Main 2023 exam was conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023, at different exam centres across the country. The correction window to edit the State Code of Eligibility and Category has been activated today (February 1, 2023). The last date to make corrections is February 5, 2023, up to 5 PM.

The official notice further reads, 'It is a final opportunity for the candidates before the declaration of result to avoid any hardship to them, so the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.'

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Over 9 lakh applicants waiting for results, likely to release next week

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Answer key for January Session released | Check here all details to raise objections