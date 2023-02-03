JEE Main 2023: Over 9 lakh applicants waiting for results, likely to release next week

Friday, February 03, 2023
     
JEE Main 2023: The provisional answer key for the JEE Main 2023 January Session has been released on the official website. It is expected that the result will be declared by next week.

Bhagya Luxmi Updated on: February 03, 2023 14:03 IST
JEE Main 2023: The First session for the JEE Main 2023 has been concluded. Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for the candidates. NTA has invited objections from the candidates who appeared in the examination. It is expected that the result for the JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam will be announced next week. However, no official statement has been observed from NTA. 

JEE Main 2023: Over 9 lakh applicants waiting for the result 

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) shared a picture depicting the number of applicants for Paper 1 and Paper 2 through a tweet. The tweet of NTA reads, 'JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1 Examination: Key Stats  #JeeMains2023.' According to the picture shared by the National Testing Agency, over 9 lakh applicants registered for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam. More than 8.6 lakh candidates registered for the Paper 1 (B.Tech/B.E.) exam, out of which more than 2.6 and 6 lacs were female and male applicants respectively. 

For paper 2, around 0.46 lakh candidates registered. Among them, more than 21 thousand applicants were female and more than 25 thousand applicants were male.

JEE Main 2023: Exam 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main 2023 January Session Exams on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. Exams on January 24, 25, 29, 30 and 31 and February 1, 2023, were held for Paper 1. While, the Paper 2 exam was conducted on January 28, 2023. 

