JEE Main 2023: January Session Exam concludes | Check answer key and result date

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) organised JEE Main 2023 January Session exams have been concluded yesterday. It is expected that NTA will soon release the answer key for the candidates. The result will be announced after the release of the final answer key as per the latest trend. Check here for the Answer key and Result

JEE Main 2023: Answer Key

As per the latest trend of the National Testing Agency (NTA), after the successful conclusion of the exams, it releases the provisional answer key for the candidates who appeared in the examination. Candidates must note that these answer keys are provisional in nature and they can raise their objection in a limited time period allotted by the NTA. After careful consideration of the objections raised by the candidates, NTA releases the final answer key.

JEE Main 2023: Result

After releasing the final answer key, NTA announces the results of the candidates who appeared in the exam. As of now, no official dates have been confirmed for the release of the answer key and the result.