JEE Main 2023: Answer key for January Session released | Check here all details to raise objections

JEE Main 2023: The first session of JEE Main 2023 concluded on February 1, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the candidates. Examinees who appeared for the exam can now check the provisional answer key on the official website. With this, NTA has invited candidates to raise objections.

Direct Link for 'Answer Key Challenge'

JEE Main 2023: Provisional Answer Key

The official notice of NTA states, 'The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the question papers with recorded responses on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge. The procedure for the challenge of Answer Key is as enclosed at Annexure 1.'

JEE Main 2023: How to raise objections? (as per the official notice):

Please go to the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter the Security Pin as displayed and Submit. Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’. You will see the following Question IDs are in sequential order: For JEE (Main) –2023 Session 1 (January 2023) The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key by NTA. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Options IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box . You may upload supporting documents for which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). After clicking your desired option, for Mathematics / Physics / Chemistry for Paper1 (B.E. /B. Tech.), Mathematics / Aptitude Test for Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Mathematics /Aptitude Test / Planning for Paper 2B (B.Planning), scroll down and ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’. Select the Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ ₹ 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

JEE Main 2023: Objections

In case a candidate wants to raise an objection, he/she has to pay Rs 200 per question to do the same. Candidates must note that as per the official notice of NTA, the fee will be non-refundable. The notice further reads, 'The Payment for processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 04 February 2023 (upto 08:00 p.m.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.'

