Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2023: January Session Answer Key, Result to release on this date | Check HERE

JEE Main 2023: The JEE Main 2023 January Session Exams are underway. As per the schedule released by the NTA, the exams will end on February 1, 2023. Today, the day 6th shifts 1 and 2 exams are being conducted. The first shift has been started at 9 AM today. While the second shift will begin at 3 PM. On the last day (February 1, 2023) the exam will be conducted in two shifts as per the schedule. Check here for the answer key and result announcement date.

JEE Main 2023: Admit Card

As per some news reports, the admit card of the candidates who have their exams on January 31 and February 1, 2023, were supposed to be released around 7 PM yesterday (January 30, 2023). The candidates can check if their admit cards are released or not by logging in to the direct link provided here.

JEE Main 2023: Answer Key

As per the latest trend of the National Testing Agency (NTA), after the successful conclusion of the exams, it releases the provisional answer key for the candidates who appeared in the examination. Candidates must note that these answer keys are provisional in nature and they can raise their objection in a limited time period allotted by the NTA. After careful consideration of the objections raised by the candidates, NTA releases the final answer key.

JEE Main 2023: Result

After releasing the final answer key, NTA announces the results of the candidates who appeared in the exam. As of now, no official dates have been confirmed for the release of the answer key and the result.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Admit Card for Jan 31 to release soon, NTA gives BIG Update

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Day 5 Shift 1 concludes | Check physics, chemistry and mathematics section ANALYSIS