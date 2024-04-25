Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actor leaves acting for spirituality, opens up to Premanand Maharaj | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ratan Raajputh opens up about prioritising acting for spirituality

'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Na Kijo' was a hit show on Zee TV. Ratan Raajputh used to rule the TV screens as the lead actress in this show. She also worked in several other hit TV shows, like 'Radha Ki Betiyaan'. After featuring in several reality shows like Bigg Boss, the actor distanced herself from the world of acting. In the meantime, her inclination moved towards blogging. Through this, she remains connected with the fans. Now recently, a video of Ratan has gone viral on social media. In this video, the TV actor can be seen meeting Premanand Maharaj, where she revealed the biggest secret of her life to the people.

Ratan Raajputh has been on a spiritual journey for 5 years

In the video, Ratan revealed that she has been on a spiritual journey for the last five years. 'I have been on a spiritual journey for the last five years. Since I have been on a spiritual journey, I have lost interest in acting. I want to know how to maintain the same position in spirituality and acting,' Ratan said in the video. In response to this, Premanand Maharaj says, 'When you come to know that the notes are fake, you lose interest even in picking them up. Spirituality means true subject, when we move towards truth, then how can we remain interested in untruth i.e. in acting, but one thing to be seen here is that when I know that I have to serve, serve God, then in that acting. There will be no problem when you realise that.'

Here's why Ratan Raajputh did not work in TV shows in the past

Let us tell you, just a few days ago, Ratan opened up about the reason for leaving acting. In a recent interview, Ratan Raajputh revealed that she was suffering from a serious illness, due to which she could not tolerate light. She was not even able to tolerate natural sunlight. For this reason, she used to wear dark glasses day and night. The actor was suffering from an autoimmune disease, which affected her eyes. At present her condition is improving, but doctors told her that this disease is incurable.

