JEE Main 2023: Admit Card for Jan 31 to release soon, NTA gives BIG Update

JEE Main 2023: The JEE Main 2023 January Session Exams are underway. Its been January 30, 2023, yet the admit cards of the candidates who have their exams on January 31 and February 1, 2023, have not been released. In this situation, many JEE aspirants are concerned and raising their voices on social media platforms. Meanwhile, giving assurance to a JEE aspirant, National Testing Agency said that the admit card will be released soon.

Raising her voice on Twitter, a JEE aspirant asked NTA for the admit card and wrote, 'Respected @DG_NTA @narendramodi @dpradhanbjp My exam is rescheduled to 31/1 But till now we do not got Admit card. Please provide it to us as soon as possible. And this was my last chance.'

JEE Main 2023: NTA's reply

In replying to the young JEE aspirant, NTA assured that the admit card will soon be released. The tweet of NTA reads, 'Pl don't worry. It will be issued soon.'

JEE Main 2023: Admit Card for January 31, 2023

As of now, no official notification has been released by the NTA regarding the admit cards of the candidates.

