Tejas Mk1A gets major boost as HAL receives 3 more GE F404 engines, total deliveries reach 10

New Delhi:

India's Tejas Mk1A fighter programme has received another boost with US aerospace major GE Aerospace delivering three more F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The latest consignment, shipped in August 2026, takes the total number of engines delivered to HAL for the Tejas Mk1A fleet to 10. The development comes as HAL continues to receive engines under a contract for 99 F404-IN20 powerplants signed with GE Aerospace in 2021. The deal, valued at Rs 5,375 crore, covers the engine requirement for the Tejas Mk1A fleet.

GE Aerospace announced on Thursday that it had supplied three additional F404-IN20 engines to HAL. The company said the engines were shipped to India in August. The latest delivery follows the seventh F404-IN20 engine supplied to HAL in July. With three more engines now delivered, the total has climbed to 10. The 2021 contract requires GE Aerospace to provide 99 F404-IN20 engines to HAL for the Tejas Mk1A programme.

Why the GE F404-IN20 engine is important for Tejas

The F404-IN20 is a version of GE Aerospace's F404 engine specifically adapted for India's single-engine Tejas fighter. According to GE Aerospace, the Indian variant delivers the highest thrust within the F404 engine family. It incorporates a higher-flow fan, single-crystal turbine blades and several other specialised components designed to meet the requirements of the aircraft and the Indian Air Force.

GE Aerospace describes the F404 as one of the most successful military aviation engines, with the powerplant used across thousands of combat aircraft worldwide. For the Tejas programme, the engine has been an important part of the aircraft's development and operational journey. GE Aerospace said the F404 has proved to be a strong fit for the Tejas LCA.

GE had earlier stopped F404-IN20 production

The latest engine deliveries are also significant because GE Aerospace had previously shut down production of the F404-IN20. The company had completed its earlier commitment to HAL in 2016 after supplying 65 F404-IN20 engines for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. Since there were no further engine orders at that point, production of the specialised Indian variant was subsequently discontinued.

That situation changed after HAL placed an order for another 99 engines in 2021 for the Tejas Mk1A programme. GE Aerospace then restarted the F404-IN20 production line after it had remained inactive for five years and reactivated the global supply chain associated with the engine. GE Aerospace said its teams worked closely with the Tejas programme for several years to further customise the engine according to the Indian Air Force's requirements.

F404's long association with India's Tejas programme

GE Aerospace's relationship with India's military aviation programme dates back several decades. The company said it began working with the Aeronautical Development Agency in the 1980s, laying the groundwork for its subsequent involvement in India's indigenous fighter aircraft programme.

The F404-IN20 was selected in 2004 to power the single-engine Tejas. GE Aerospace described the selection as a significant milestone for both the Indian aerospace programme and the company. The engine also powered the Tejas during its early flight-testing phase. According to GE Aerospace, during its first test flight in 2008, the aircraft climbed to several mission altitudes and reached a speed of Mach 1.1.

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