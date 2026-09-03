Smriti Mandhana breaks Meg Lanning's world record with century in Asia Cup clash vs Hong Kong

Dubai:

Star India batter Smriti Mandhana put on a masterclass during the Asia Cup 2026 match against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She scored a brilliant century, leaving the Natasha Miles-led side clueless with the ball. Meanwhile, the milestone knock marks her 18th international hundred, making her the sole record-holder for the most centuries in women's international cricket history. She surpassed former Australia captain Meg Lanning's previous record of 17.

Most centuries in women's cricket history:

Player Centuries Nationality Smriti Mandhana 18 India Meg Lanning 17 Australia Laura Wolvaardt 17 South Africa Hayley Matthews 15 West Indies Suzie Bates 14 New Zealand Tammy Beaumont 14 England

She ended her stay with 124 runs off only 64 balls. Soon after completing her century, the 30-year-old launched three consecutive sixes off Ruchitha Venkatesh, as Smriti looked totally in control of the innings. Finally, on the third ball of the final over, he fell short of her crease as the Sangli-born was run out. However, her innings powered India to 193 runs on the board in the first innings, which should be enough for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

How Smriti’s innings progressed

Smriti and her opening partner Shafali Verma capitalised on the powerplay as the duo made 60 runs in the first six overs. Soon after it was over, Shafali departed for 28 runs and since then, Smriti took over the responsibility. On the other hand, the likes of Pratika Rawal and Richa Ghosh, who batted at number three and four respectively, were struggling with the strike rate, but Smriti managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, helping India establish their authority in the middle.

Even after Pratika and Richa departed for 10 and 11, respectively, with a strike rate of less than 100, Smriti had little support from the other end. However, Hong Kong bowlers failed to contain her as she looked ruthless in the middle.

After the end of the innings, Smriti noted that she wasn’t aware of the record at all and gave credit to Hong Kong bowlers for pushing her to the limit.

“I didn’t know all of this happened. It's really hard for me to play slower bowlers, but credit to them. They were really disciplined in the powerplay. They bowled pretty well, and the kind of energy they showed was something which we all can learn from. Having said that, I just love batting, and I’m happy that I could contribute,” Smriti said after the innings.

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