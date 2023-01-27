Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: Admit Card released for Jan 28, 29 and 30 | Check Direct Link here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the exams JEE Main 2023 Exams scheduled on January 28, 29 and 30, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the upcoming JEE Main 2023 January Session exam can download their admit cards from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct Link to download Admit Card

JEE Main 2023: Admit Card

The NTA has released the admit cards for the exam scheduled on January 28, 29 and 30, 2023. The official notice of NTA reads, 'Admit cards for the exams to be held on 28, 29 and 30 January have been released. The candidates can download the same from website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Admit cards for the exam to be held on 31 January and 1 February will be released subsequently. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2023 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking of JEE (Main) Session 1 – 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein.'

JEE Main 2023: Official Notice

'National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 18 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) and 28 January (2nd Shift) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B). The candidates have already been intimated about their city and their date of exam as well as shift on 18.1.2023. Exam for 24th and 25th January has already been conducted successfully' reads the official notice of NTA.

JEE Main 2023: Exam

Exam B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) will be held on 28 January for about0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. Exam for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) will be held in 278 cities and 507 centres for 2.87 lakh candidates on 29 and 30 January.