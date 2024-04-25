IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign star Afghanistan all-rounder as Mitchell Marsh's replacement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Gulbadin Naib against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022

Delhi Capitals signed the veteran Afghanistan cricketer Gulbadin Naib for the remainder of the IPL 2024. Naib came in as Mitchell Marsh's injury replacement with the latter returning back to Australia after suffering a hamstring injury.

Naib, 33, was the star performer during Afghanistan's tour of India in January 2024 where he recorded two back-to-back fifties in the last two T20I games. Naib is set to make his maiden IPL appearance when Delhi face Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

"Delhi Capitals have signed Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," IPL media advisory said. "Marsh has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Naib has represented Afghanistan in 82 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 65 T20 Internationals (T20Is) so far. A right-handed batter and a medium pacer, this will be his first stint in the Tata IPL. Naib signs in for his reserve price of INR 50 lakhs."

Delhi Capitals updated squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib.

