SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Record-breaking Hyderabad look to dominate wounded Bengaluru

SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host their neighbour Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the mega IPL 2024 encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Going into this fixture, Hyderabad are flying high with three 250+ totals and Bengaluru are struggling at the bottom with just one win in eight games this season.

Pat Cummins-led SRH recorded a dominant 67-run win after posting 266 against Delhi Capitals in their last game. Hyderabad are third in the points table with five wins in eight games and are tipped to secure an early playoff qualification.

On the other hand, RCB suffered a heartbreaking 1-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders to taste their seventh loss in eight matches. Bengaluru's hopes to secure playoff qualification will be over if they fail to walk away with two points in today's game.