Thursday, April 25, 2024
     
SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Record-breaking Hyderabad look to dominate wounded Bengaluru

SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to cement their place in the top three of the points table when they host bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2024 18:12 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host their neighbour Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the mega IPL 2024 encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Going into this fixture, Hyderabad are flying high with three 250+ totals and Bengaluru are struggling at the bottom with just one win in eight games this season.

Pat Cummins-led SRH recorded a dominant 67-run win after posting 266 against Delhi Capitals in their last game. Hyderabad are third in the points table with five wins in eight games and are tipped to secure an early playoff qualification.

On the other hand, RCB suffered a heartbreaking 1-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders to taste their seventh loss in eight matches. Bengaluru's hopes to secure playoff qualification will be over if they fail to walk away with two points in today's game. 

Live updates :SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

  • Apr 25, 2024 6:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: Kick-off at 7:30 PM

  • Apr 25, 2024 6:06 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 41 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game.

    In-form Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the mega encounter at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. 

    Stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and record/milestone alerts here.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 41st T20 match

    Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

    Date & Time: Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

