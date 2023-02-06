Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2023: Result to release this week? Check here final answer key

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for the candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam soon. The result will be released on the official website of the NTA. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 First Session exam will be able to access their results by logging in. Soon the results will be declared, candidates will be informed here and the direct link will also be provided.

JEE Main 2023: Result

The result for the JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam will likely release soon. It is expected that NTA will release the result of the candidates this week. However, no official confirmation is there. Candidates are advised to top visit the official website regularly to stay updated with recent developments.

JEE Main 2023: Answer Key

The final provisional answer key has been released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check here the final provisional answer key.

JEE Main 2023: Exam

The JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam was conducted from January to February 2023. The exams were held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. Registration for the JEE Main 2023 April Session Exam is anticipated to begin soon. NTA will make an announcement for the commencement of the JEE Main 2023 April Session Examination. The application form will be provided online for the candidates. The exam dates for the April session exams were announced earlier by the NTA on the official website.

According to the National Testing Agency, over 9 lakh applicants registered for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam. More than 8.6 lakh candidates registered for the Paper 1 (B.Tech/B.E.) exam, out of which more than 2.6 and 6 lacs were female and male applicants respectively.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: NTA issues important notice | Check here

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Over 9 lakh applicants waiting for results, likely to release next week