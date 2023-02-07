Follow us on JEE Main 2023: Result Declared! Check direct link, scorecard and more

JEE Main 2023: The Result for the JEE Main 2023 January Session B.E/B.Tech Exam has been declared on the official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the candidates who appeared in the examination. The direct link for the result has been given here.

Direct link 1 for 'JEE Main 2023: January Session B.E/B.Tech Exam Result'

Direct link 2 for 'JEE Main 2023: January Session B.E/B/Tech Exam Result'

JEE Main 2023: Result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the candidates who appeared in the JEE Main First Session 2023 B.E/B.Tech exams conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The JEE Main exam result has been declared in record time. Candidates can now check their B.E/B.Tech result on the official website.

JEE Main 2023: B.Arch/B.Planning Result

The B.Arch/B.Planning Result has not been released yet. It is expected that the B.Arch/B.Planning exam results will be released soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to stay updated with recent developments.

