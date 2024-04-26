India TV Sports Wrap on April 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL, GETTY Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar and Rafael Nadal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their second win of IPL 2024 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs in the 41st match of IPL 2024. RCB ended their six-game losing streak to return to winning ways after a month in the tournament. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings in match 42 of the tournament. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on April 26.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to winning ways after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their second match of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Punjab Kings in their 8th match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens

Shikhar Dhawan likely to be fit for PBKS' next match in IPL 2024

Injured PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan will likely make a return to the team for their clash against CSK

Rafael Nadal begins Madrid Open with win over Darwin Blanch

Legend Rafael Nadal began his home Madrid Open tournament with a straight-sets win over Darwin Blanch

World Cup: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Abhishek Verma into compound mixed team final

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma have cruised into the compound mixed team final of the World Cup after beating Andrea Becerra and Lot Maximo Mendez Ortiz in semis

Indian men look to defend Thomas Cup title

The Indian men's team will look to defend their Thomas Cup title after their historic last year win

Premier League: Man City thrash Brighton 4-0 to stay on course of title win

Phil Foden's brace, de Bryune, Alvarez's strikes hand Manchester City 4-0 win over Brighton

Tiger Wood's son Charlie fails to advance in US Open local qualifier after shooting 81

Charlie Wood failed to advance into the US Open local qualifier after shooting a 9-over 81 Legacy Golf & Tennis Club

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs in 4th T20I to take 2-1 lead

New Zealand held their nerves to defeat Pakistan in 4th T20I by four runs and take a 2-1 lead over the hosts

Women's T20 WC Qualifiers: Vanuatu stun Zimbabwe on opening day of tournament