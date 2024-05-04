India TV Sports Wrap on May 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT India TV Sports Wrap.

The ISL 2023-24 final is upon us as Mohun Bagan Super Giant play Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4, Saturday. Both teams have displayed red-hot form throughout the course of the ongoing season and hence a mouth-watering clash is on the cards. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Gujarat Titans in the 52nd fixture of the ongoing IPL 2024 season at the M Chinnaswamy. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Mumbai City FC in ISL 2023-24 final

Mohun Bagan will take on Mumbai in the final showdown of the ISL 2023-24 season at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday (May 4).

KKR beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians in the 51st match of IPL 2024 by 24 runs.

West Indies women beat Pakistan women in fifth T20I

West Indies women won the 5th and final T20I by eight wickets to claim the series 4-1.

KKR move closer to playoffs

Kolkata have aggregated 14 points after 10 games and are close to making it to the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Mumbai Indians barely alive in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians are barely in contention for the playoffs after a 24-run loss to Kolkata at the Wankhede.

Bangladesh draw first blood in T20I series against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh hammered Zimbabwe in the first T20I by eight wickets.

Piyush Chawla reveals reason behind Rohit Sharma's inclusion as Impact sub in match 51

Piyush revealed that a mild back stiffness forced Rohit to play as an Impact substitute against KKR.

Andrey Rublev advances to Madrid Open final

Andrey Rublev outclassed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Madrid Open final.

RCB to lock horns with GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against Gujarat in the 52nd match of IPL 2024 on Saturday.

Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana to be available for selection ahead of CSK's clash against Punjab