JEE Main 2023: Registration for April Session 2023 to begin today? Check latest updates

JEE Main 2023: Registration for the JEE Main 2023 April Session is scheduled to commence today. As per the official notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the registration for the JEE Main 2023 second session will start today. However, no link for the registration has been activated yet. It is expected that the registration link will be made available soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023: Registration

Registration for JEE Main 2023 April Session is expected to begin today. As of now, no link has been provided on the official website of the JEE Main. Once, the link for the registration or application form gets activated, a direct link will be provided here.

JEE Main 2023: Exam City Slip and Admit Card

The exam city slip for the JEE Main 2023 April Session will be released in the third week of March 2023 as per the official notification. The admit cards of the registered candidates will be made available in the last week of march 2023.

JEE Main 2023: April Session Exam Dates

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam dates for the major entrance exams including JEE Main 2023 April Session. As per the announcement of the NTA, the JEE Main 2023 second session exams will be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 April Session exam will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

