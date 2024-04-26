Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafique join Pakistan women's selection committee

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Abdul Razzaq.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi restructured the Pakistan women's selection committee by appointing former allrounder Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq.

The decision has come on the back of Pakistan's clean sweep that they suffered recently in the three-match ODI series against West Indies at home. The committee has now been expanded to seven members.

Marina Iqbal and Asmavia Iqbal have been retained from the previous panel and will join hands with Razzaq and Shafiq. The other two members will be the captain of the side, Nida Dar and Mohtashim Rasheed, who is currently the head coach of the team.

Pakistan have been far from impressive lately and hence the Naqvi-led committee felt to introduce a change. The newly-appointed committee will pick the squad for Pakistan's limited-overs international series against England in England to be played from May 11 to 29 as part of its first assignment.

The series includes three ODIs and as many T20 internationals. The ODI series will be a part of the ICC ODI Women's Championship 2022-25.

Despite the loss to West Indies in the recent home series, Pakistan are still fifth on the ICC Women's Championships 2022-25 standings. They have won eight out of their 18 games in the cycle and conceded 13.

The top five teams on the standings alongside the hosts India will automatically qualify for the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup 2025.

Australia, South Africa, England and New Zealand are in the top five alongside Pakistan. Australia are at the top with 13 wins and just three defeats in 18 games. Two of their fixtures couldn't yield a result.

Pakistan will now be in action in the shortest format of the game as they prepare for a five-match series against the women from the Caribbean. The first T20I will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday (April 26).