First time in 1839 WT20Is! Rohmalia achieves what no other female cricketer has done in 20-over cricket

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Indonesian record-creator Rohmalia.

Indonesia's Rohmalia created history during her side's clash against Mongolia in the 5th T20I of the series between the two sides at Udayana Cricket Ground, Bali on April 24. 17-year-old Rohmalia registered the best figures in the history of women's T20Is as she scalped seven wickets for no run. To add on, the teenager achieved the extraordinary feat on her International debut.

Rohmalia has shattered the record previously held by Netherlands' Frederique Overdijk in their game against France. Overdijk had the figures of 7/3 in her four overs against the French women. There are three cricketers to have taken seven wickets in women's T20I games including Rohmalia with the third one being Alison Stocks of Argentina who took 7/3 in her 3.4 overs in her team's clash against Peru. Rohmalia is the first cricketer to take seven wickets without conceding even a single run in WT20Is.

Best bowling figures in WT20Is:

1 - Rohmalia, figures: 7/0 in 3.2 overs

2 - Frederique Overdijk, figures: 7/3 in 4 overs

3 - Alison Stocks, figures: 7/3 in 3.2 overs

4 - Anjali Chand, figures: 6/0 in 2.1 overs

5 - Goabilwe Matome, figures: 6/1 in 3 overs

During her extraordinary outing, Rohmalia sent five Mongolia batters for duck and two others quickly too. Indonesia made 151/5 batting first and in reply, Mongolia were folded out for just 24. Rohmalia picked seven of those wickets. Surprisingly, she did not pick up a hat trick during the course of her 3.2 overs.

She began her spell with a first-ball wicket of Tsendsuren Ariuntsetseg and then removed Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd and Gansuk Anujin in the same over. She picked only one wicket in her next over in the form of Odzaya Erdenebaata and then returned to take two more in her third over. The 17-year-old wrapped up the visitors' innings when she got the wicket of Mendbayaar Enkhzul in her 4th over.